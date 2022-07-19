Home States Karnataka

Madhyaradhane of Jayateertha swamiji celebrated at Malakheda

Apart from this,  documents confirm the fact that the Brindavana situated in Malakheda is of Shri Jayateertha Swamiji, he said.

Published: 19th July 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees chant bhajans in front of the chariots at Malakheda | Express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The second day (Madhyaradhane) of 13th century saint Sri Jayateertha swamiji (Tikacharyru) coming under the Madhva tradition was celebrated at Malakheda village of Kalaburagi district on Monday where Moola Brindavana of Sri Jayateertha swamiji is situated.

The pontiff of Uttaradi Mutt Sri Satyatma Teertha seer, who celebrated the first day of the Aaradhane (Purvaradhane) at Yargol near Malakheda on Sunday, reached Malakheda on Monday morning and taught lessons of Sriman Nyayasudha to his pupils and gave mudras to devotees. After Rathanga Homa, the seer performed puja to the double Rathas (two chariots). Later, rathotsava was performed.

In his spiritual discourse, Satyatma Teertha swamiji  briefed about the contribution of Sri Jayateertha swamiji to the spiritual world. Sriman Nyayasudha written by Sri Jayateertha swamiji is considered as a guide to the books written by founder of Madhva religion Sri Madhvacharya, he said. The swamiji said some body created an unnecessary controversy by saying that the Brindavana of Sri Jayateertha Swamiji is situated at Nava Brindavana. Pontiffs of many mutts of Madhva tradition have said the Moola Brindavana of Sri Jayateertha swamiji is situated in Malakhed.

Apart from this, documents confirm the fact that the Brindavana situated in Malakheda is of Shri Jayateertha Swamiji, he said. Kulapati of Satyadhyan Vidyapeetha Sri Vidyasimhacharya Mahuli, manager of the mutt Pandit Venkannachar, and others spoke on the occasion.

About 5,000 devotees from different districts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana visited Malakheda on the second day of Aradhana Uttaraaradhane will be held on Tuesday. Mutt sources said that the swamiji will perform his Chaturmasa at Santhebidanur of Andhra Pradesh, which is about 120 km from Bengaluru, from July 23 to September 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malakheda
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp