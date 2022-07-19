Madhyaradhane of Jayateertha swamiji celebrated at Malakheda

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The second day (Madhyaradhane) of 13th century saint Sri Jayateertha swamiji (Tikacharyru) coming under the Madhva tradition was celebrated at Malakheda village of Kalaburagi district on Monday where Moola Brindavana of Sri Jayateertha swamiji is situated.

The pontiff of Uttaradi Mutt Sri Satyatma Teertha seer, who celebrated the first day of the Aaradhane (Purvaradhane) at Yargol near Malakheda on Sunday, reached Malakheda on Monday morning and taught lessons of Sriman Nyayasudha to his pupils and gave mudras to devotees. After Rathanga Homa, the seer performed puja to the double Rathas (two chariots). Later, rathotsava was performed.

In his spiritual discourse, Satyatma Teertha swamiji briefed about the contribution of Sri Jayateertha swamiji to the spiritual world. Sriman Nyayasudha written by Sri Jayateertha swamiji is considered as a guide to the books written by founder of Madhva religion Sri Madhvacharya, he said. The swamiji said some body created an unnecessary controversy by saying that the Brindavana of Sri Jayateertha Swamiji is situated at Nava Brindavana. Pontiffs of many mutts of Madhva tradition have said the Moola Brindavana of Sri Jayateertha swamiji is situated in Malakhed.

Apart from this, documents confirm the fact that the Brindavana situated in Malakheda is of Shri Jayateertha Swamiji, he said. Kulapati of Satyadhyan Vidyapeetha Sri Vidyasimhacharya Mahuli, manager of the mutt Pandit Venkannachar, and others spoke on the occasion.

About 5,000 devotees from different districts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana visited Malakheda on the second day of Aradhana Uttaraaradhane will be held on Tuesday. Mutt sources said that the swamiji will perform his Chaturmasa at Santhebidanur of Andhra Pradesh, which is about 120 km from Bengaluru, from July 23 to September 10.

