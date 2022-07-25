Home States Karnataka

Big operation on to cover up flight crash

The TNIE probe revealed that the aircraft, VTUMJ, is owned by Kumaraswamy.

Published: 25th July 2022 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Jakkur Aerodrome

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mystery surrounding crash landing of a microlight, VTUMJ, around 8.30 am on July 16 has been unravelled and sources said the man piloting the aircraft was Capt Amarnath, safety manager of the Government Flying Training School and and in charge of Air Traffic Control (ATC). He was flying with a passenger. 

The TNIE probe revealed that the aircraft, VTUMJ, is owned by Kumaraswamy. The spot where the aircraft crash landed and the axle broke can be seen and marks are visible of the broken axle scraping the tarmac after the right wheel sheared around 8.35 am when the aircraft crash landed a few seconds after takeoff. A microlight carries around 60 litres of fuel which can be extremely dangerous on impact, experts said.  

The big question is, despite being a government employee, how was he flying a private aircraft? Second, why was the crash not reported as mandated by law within 24 hours? Third, who gave permission for the aircraft to be dismantled in a hurry and removed from the Jakkur Aerodrome? Why did he not report the incident, having inspected the aircraft? 

Two eyewitnesses confirmed to TNIE that they saw the accident. The owner of the aircraft, Kumaraswamy, did not bring the accident to the notice of the authorities. When TNIE contacted him, he threw a challenge, saying that no accident occurred and the aircraft is at the hangar of the Government Flying Training School, Jakkur. 

Jakkur: Police plaint filed

Sources confirmed there are call details with ATC of the crash as ATC was communicating with the pilot at that time. Also, the aircraft was dismantled and ferried out for repairs. It was brought back after five days and placed in the hangar. This again is mysterious, considering that the government aerodrome is a restricted area. A police complaint has been filed and the investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Director General of Civil Aviation too is conducting its own probe. Both the agencies will seek CCTV footage of entry and exit of the aircraft from the aerodrome. They will also record the accounts of eyewitnesses and pilots who were in the air at the time of the accident, in addition to speaking to the official concerned. When contacted, Basava Reddy, who is the secretary of the Government Flying Training School, refused to provide any details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jakkur Aerodrome Plane crash
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp