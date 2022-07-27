Chamundi Hill temple rakes in moolah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Thanks to Ashada, Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills saw a huge spike in hundi collection (cash offering), recording more than Rs 2.33 crore, in just one month.More than 250 temple staffers started counting the money on Monday and recorded Rs 2,29,93,719 in currency notes and Rs 3,57,533 in coins. Besides, the temple also received 270 gram of gold jewellery and 1 kg of silver. Chamundi Hills Temple Executive Officer CH Krishna said that apart from the hundi collection, the temple recorded Rs 1.03 crore through sale of special entry tickets during Ashada, which saw lakhs of devotees from Karnataka and neighbouring states visiting the temple. According to officials, this is the highest ever monthly collection as in the past, the maximum amount the temple had collected was Rs 1.59 crore. This is the first time the offering box collection has crossed Rs 2 crore in Ashada.