Karnataka HC orders forming of dashboard to organise property numbers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To prevent any individual or agency from taking advantage of the confusion over different kinds of property numbers, like khatha, khaneshumari and survey, the Karnataka High Court has directed the chief secretary to appoint a senior officer, preferably an IAS, as a nodal officer to prepare a ‘dashboard’, collating different forms of property numbers. The dashboard has to be prepared in coordination with the revenue and urban development departments; town planning and municipal authorities and municipal corporations with the help of the e-governance department, the court said, adding that the dashboard should be web hosted by all the departments concerned.

Dismissing a petition filed by Bengaluru-based real estate firm Vandana Infra Estates, challenging the demolition order passed by the Bangalore Development Authority with exemplary cost of Rs 1 lakh, Justice Suraj Govindaraj granted eights weeks to the chief secretary to file a detailed project report on the dashboard. “The petitioner is trying to take advantage of certain lacunae in the manner and methodology of numbering adopted by the panchayat, which is completely unacceptable. The petitioner has sought to suggest false facts as regards the land of the petitioner being covered under khaneshumari and khata numbers without reference to the survey number,” the court observed.

The nodal officer has to consolidate and cross-reference the survey number with sub-numbers or numbers of khaneshumari, khat a , house list, serial/village panchayat khata, e-khata, municipal khata, town municipal khata/city municipal khata, chalta, BDA/Urban Development Authority site, KHB site, KIADB plot and private layout site among others as already allotted and update it on the dashboard as and when allotted in future.

The nodal officer should ensure a search facility to crossreference search of each of the said details with each other. “The matrix of numbering should be such that for any particular property if different kinds of numbers or identifiers are given, all such numbers and identifiers should be available for everyone to cross-refer. The combined numbering should be web hosted in all departments concerned,” the court said.

