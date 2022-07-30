Barring Bengaluru, no entry for under 21-year-olds at pubs in Karnataka: ADGP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a students’ party at a pub on Balmatta Road in Mangaluru was disrupted by right-wing activists, Alok Kumar, ADGP (Law & Order) instructed all police commissionerates (barring Bengaluru) and all district SPs to take measures to prevent minors from entering bars, pubs and wine stores.

Eight boys and girls were found to be below 21 years at the Mangaluru pub. In a circular issued by ADGP on Tuesday, Kumar also instructed his officers to take steps to curb use of drugs and drug peddling inside these places. The Karnataka Excise Department in 2015 raised the minimum drinking age from 18 to 21 under Section 10 of the Karnataka Excise Licences (General Conditions) Rules, 1967. “Minors were present at the pub in Mangaluru which is a violation of law. In this regard, the circular has been issued,” Alok Kumar told TNIE.

BENGALURU: A day after a students’ party at a pub on Balmatta Road in Mangaluru was disrupted by right-wing activists, Alok Kumar, ADGP (Law & Order) instructed all police commissionerates (barring Bengaluru) and all district SPs to take measures to prevent minors from entering bars, pubs and wine stores. Eight boys and girls were found to be below 21 years at the Mangaluru pub. In a circular issued by ADGP on Tuesday, Kumar also instructed his officers to take steps to curb use of drugs and drug peddling inside these places. The Karnataka Excise Department in 2015 raised the minimum drinking age from 18 to 21 under Section 10 of the Karnataka Excise Licences (General Conditions) Rules, 1967. “Minors were present at the pub in Mangaluru which is a violation of law. In this regard, the circular has been issued,” Alok Kumar told TNIE.