Home States Karnataka

Barring Bengaluru, no entry for under 21-year-olds at pubs in Karnataka: ADGP

Eight boys and girls were found to be below 21 years at the Mangaluru pub.

Published: 30th July 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

But for the clubbers filling Fibre in the northern city of Leeds in the early hours, the chance to experience nightlife again was exhilarating.

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a students’ party at a pub on Balmatta Road in Mangaluru was disrupted by right-wing activists, Alok Kumar, ADGP (Law & Order) instructed all police commissionerates (barring Bengaluru) and all district SPs to take measures to prevent minors from entering bars, pubs and wine stores.

Eight boys and girls were found to be below 21 years at the Mangaluru pub. In a circular issued by ADGP on Tuesday, Kumar also instructed his officers to take steps to curb use of drugs and drug peddling inside these places. The Karnataka Excise Department in 2015 raised the minimum drinking age from 18 to 21 under Section 10 of the Karnataka Excise Licences (General Conditions) Rules, 1967. “Minors were present at the pub in Mangaluru which is a violation of law. In this regard, the circular has been issued,” Alok Kumar told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru Karnataka
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp