Karnataka to run its first ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train within two months

S Lalitha

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is keen on running its maiden ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train, part of theme-based tourist circuit trains, from Bengaluru to Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj within two months. At least 25,000 people are expected to take the train annually. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by State Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Waqf, Shashikala Jolle on Tuesday.

A source told TNIE, “The State is looking at 7-day pilgrimage trips. We held talks with SWR today. The Muzrai Minister is keen on starting it anytime between July 15 and July 31. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will take care of local transportation and accommodation needs.” The Kashi Yatra subsidy of Rs 5,000 announced in the State budget for permanent residents of Karnataka can be availed by those who use the Bharat Gaurav train besides those who use other transportation modes, the source added.

Chief Commercial Manager, South Western Railway (SWR), Dr Anup Dayanand Sadhu said that SWR already has 23 three-tier AC coaches ready at KSR and Yesvantpur stations. “We will be asking the State to inspect and select the ones they want. They want trains with 14 coaches which can carry a maximum of 704 per trip and are looking at running 36 trips in a year,” he said.

Minister Jolle said in a statement, “This special train service is being launched for the people of Karnataka to promote temple tourism and to promote PM Modi’s ‘Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi’ campaign.” Bharat Gaurav Scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Railways to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and historical places with trains operated by State government or private parties who will take ownership and finalise the itineraries