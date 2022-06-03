More goods trains, timelier mail trains after doubling of Yelahanka-Penukonda line in Bengaluru Division

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the completion of the entire Doubling line between Yelahanka and Penukonda in March this year which is an important route linking Bengaluru and Secunderabad, more number of Crack trains (goods trains run on priority carrying essential items) and a good improvement in punctuality of passenger trains have been registered.



According to an official release, the average speed of goods trains too has been increased. During the first three months of this year, 78 crack trains were run and this has now touched 113 up to May this year. These trains are run between Dharmavaram and Tirupattur, Bangarapet, Whitefield, Niduvanda, Mandya, Hosur etc.) in less time than earlier. There is no crew change taking place now.



The release said, "The average number of trains run in the section per day increased from 20 trains in February 2022 to 26 trains in May 2022. The average speed of goods trains in April 2022 shot up by 61% when compared to the previous month."



The punctuality of mail/express trains in this section has also registered an increase. In April 2022 and May 2022, the average punctuality recorded was 93%. Punctuality stood at 86% in February and 80% in March