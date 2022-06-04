STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Artist creates anamorphic art using 'tea' to gift PM during his visit to Mysuru

Anil Bhogasetty has created an anamorphic art of the PM Modi and what is more interesting is the fact that he has only used 'tea' to paint this piece to pay tributes to the 'Chaiwala'-turned-PM.

Published: 04th June 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Bhogashetty, an artist displaying anamorphic art of PM Narendra Modi in Mysuru on Friday. (Photo| EPS)

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when authorities are making brisk preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mysuru to take part in the International Yoga Day event, a city-based artist has created a unique gift for the prime minister.

Anil Bhogasetty has created an anamorphic art of the prime minister and what is more interesting is the fact that he has completely used 'tea' to paint this piece to pay tributes to the 'Chaiwala'-turned-prime minister.

Known popularly in the art circles, Anil, who pursued his fine and applied arts degree from the prestigious Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA) in the city, has come up with this unique 'Anamorphic art' of Modi which is a distorted projected and can be viewed only at a specific vantage point using a cylindrical glass.

Anil, who developed an interest in 'Anamorphic' art, a 16th-century art form, started to explore it and learnt the techniques over the last one decade.

Anil Bhogasetty’s anamorphic art of the prime minister. (Photo | EPS)

In view of the confirmation of Modi's visit to Mysuru, the artist decided to gift the prime minister a memorable and unique art which made him come out with this anamorphic art, which he finished in just three hours.

"If we see it with the naked eye, it gives a distorted image of the subject including the 'Make in India', 'Digital India' and other schemes launched by Modi. If we place a cylindrical glass, the distortion disappears and the image in the picture is seen on the glass," he said.

What is more interesting is the fact that he has created this art completely using 'tea', which he boiled to the maximum to ensure it looks like a colour that he has painted on a canvas.

Anil said that he is not sure whether he could give this during the Prime Minister's visit to Mysuru, but said that he would seek necessary permission if required to get this handed over to Modi.

