CWG Games: Karnataka HC directs Table Tennis body to withhold list of players

Published: 17th June 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Thursday passed an interim order that the final list of participants in the women’s category of table tennis to represent India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 should not be sent by Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) till June 22, 2022, the next date of hearing.
A division bench of Justices P S Dinesh Kumar and C M Poonacha passed the order after hearing a petition filed by globally acclaimed 22-year-old table tennis player Archana Girish Kamath from Bengaluru who questioned why her name was dropped from the list. The court also issued emergent notice to the Ministry of Sports, Table Tennis Federation of India and Sports Authority of India.  

Archana contended that her name was included not only in the list of probables but had been shortlisted as a confirmed player to represent India by the Selection Committee. She claimed that due to no fault of hers, TTFI deleted her name from the list and included another player Diya Parag Chitale from Mumbai, who does not come anywhere close to her ranking in the international domain.

Aggrieved by the minutes of the meeting dated June 6, 2022 issued by the Federation which showed her name being dropped, Archana alleged that the decision of the Selection Committee was arbitrary.
After having zeroed in on her name after seeing her performance at the National Training Camp held in Bengaluru, her name ought not to have been dropped,she claimed. 

