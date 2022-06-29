Bengaluru to host state agriculture ministers’ meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, the Union government is organising a meeting of agriculture ministers of all states in Bengaluru on July 14 and 15. As many as 30 state agriculture ministers along with Union Agriculture Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Shobha kharandlaje will take part in the two-day meeting that will focus on initiatives to double farmers’ income and exchange best practices among states.

The Union Ministry for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare is organising the event, which will also witness a series of discussions on various issues related to farming. State Agriculture Minister BC Patil told The New Indian Express that there was a debate on holding the meet either in Karnataka or Rajasthan, and finally the ministry chose Karnataka as the state has come out with many novel initiatives, including the Vidyanidhi scheme for farmers’ children and more.

Patil said they are also focusing on doubling farmers’ income, which has been given priority by both the Union and the state governments. “In fact in Karnataka, the government has set up a directorate that focuses only on increasing the farmers’ income. There are best practices in other states too and they will be explained during the meeting. We can exchange ideas that will benefit the farming sector at large,’’ he added.

Agriculture Department sources said that the budget from the Union government for agriculture has increased five to six times in the last eight years. The state government too has increased the budget allocation. “At the meeting, Union Ministers will review implementation of various Central schemes related to agriculture and farmers,” the sources said. In March this year, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat had conducted a review meeting with all water resources ministers and officials in Bengaluru.