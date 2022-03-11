STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elephant tramples laborers to death in Belur Taluk

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

HASSAN: Two laborers of a coffee estate were trampled to death by an elephant near  Kadegarje village of Belur Taluk on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Chikkaiah (65 )and Eraiah (68) of the same village.

The incident occurred when the labourers were on their way to the coffee estate. the elephant first hit the duo with his trunk and trample them to death.

The farmers and labourers stopped going to work, fearing elephant attacks. Learning about the incident, the forest staff headed by DFO Basavaraju have reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the mortuary in Taluk Hospital.

The villagers alleged that the forest department has failed to tackle the elephant menace despite incidents of trampling in the area.

Protesting the incident, the villagers have staged a dharna demanding compensation for the families of the victims. The situation is tense but under control.

