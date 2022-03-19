Siddaramaiah takes exception to temples allowing only Hindus to put up stalls

By Express News Service

UDUPI: As Kaup Hosa Marigudi temple authority on Friday auctioned the shops/stalls to only Hindus during the Suggi Maari Pooje, an annual fair to be held on March 22 and March 23, former CM and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly- Siddaramaiah took exception to this move.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said that India is a free nation and none can threaten like this. ‘‘The authorities concerned should take action against those who take such decision to threat others’’ he said.

As several temples in the coastal and Malnad regions have been following the same practice of awarding tender only to Hindus during the temple events, reporters sought Siddaramaiah’s opinion. Siddaramaiah in the past was vocal against most of the actions of the Hindu organizations. However Siddaramaiah on Saturday limited his response to opposing the decision of the temple which is suggested by Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV), however, he did not slam any right-wing organizations. Siddaramaiah said the law does not permit anybody to discriminate on the basis of religion. The government should take proper legal action, he added.

Upset over Muslim traders closing down their shops in the coastal region on March 17 protesting against the Karnataka High Court verdict on the Hijab issue, the managing committee of Hosa Marigudi Temple at Kaup did not allot shops/stalls to Muslims in an auction held on March 18 for the ‘Suggi Mari Pooje’. In a meeting of the committee, a resolution was passed to allow only Hindus to participate in the auction of shops/stalls.

Regarding the Karnataka state government’s plan to introduce the teachings of Bhagavad Gita in schools, Siddaramaiah responded by saying that the government shall teach moral education to students through Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible. But do not discriminate, he said. BJP should show its report card to the people to seek their vote; it should not fan the religious sentiments, he said.