Karnataka to launch cyber security policy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT/BT and Science and Technology Minister C N Ashwath Narayan announced on Monday that the government will launch a cyber security policy to combat cyber threats. Speaking on ‘Fraud and Forensics: Emerging Trends and Combating Challenges’ at the ASSOCHAM 12th Global Summit, the minister said the policy will be aimed at protecting IT assets of Karnataka like the state’s data centre, wide-area network and e-governance applications.

The move aims to encourage and ensure the sustainability of the digital economy and unlock its potential for innovation. “Just as new and emerging technologies present boundless opportunities for us, they also present a new generation of threats that we must adapt to meet.

According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India, commercial banks reported frauds worth Rs 1.38 trillion in 2020-21. There is an emerging trend of private sector banks reporting a larger number of frauds related to card and internet banking,” he said.

He also highlighted the need for internet users to be educated on potential scams and frauds. “To ensure the success of the Digital India programme, the system needs to have a two-pronged strategy of educating users about digital technology risks and building technical expertise in both the government as well as the private sector,” he said.