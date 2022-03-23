STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt announces power subsidy for coffee estates

Raising the issue, MLA Appachu Ranjan said though Kodagu district supplies Cauvery water to the state, it has been neglected.

Published: 23rd March 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to provide power subsidy to up to 10 HP pump-sets installed in coffee estates. This was announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the zero hour in the Assembly on Tuesday. The request for subsidised power was made by several MLAs from the Malnad areas.

Raising the issue, MLA Appachu Ranjan said though Kodagu district supplies Cauvery water to the state, it has been neglected. “While tobacco and arecanut estates get power subsidy, coffee estates have bee neglected.Supporting him, Chikkamagaluru MLA C T Ravi said there is an assumption that coffee growers are rich and so can afford power. “In reality, this is not true as many of them are in debt,” he noted. 

Following the debate, Bommai pointed out that power subsidies extended by the state are increasing every year, adding up to Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 14,000 crore. “However, we understand the problems of coffee growers and following a discussion with the Power Minister and others, the state will grant subsidised power to up to 10 HP pump-sets installed in coffee estates. However, the terms and conditions will be released to prevent misuse.”

power subsidy coffee estates Karnataka
Comments

