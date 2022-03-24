Congress comes out against fuel price hike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Congress on Wednesday came down heavily on the Central government for the repeated hikes in fuel prices, and vowed to take up protests in the coming days.

“We have decided to fight against the price rise and we will agitate in the coming days,’’ said Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. He said the last price revision was executed in November before the elections to the five states were held.

He said price was hiked by about 80 paise on petrol and diesel, and Rs 50 on LPG even when people are already reeling under high costs. The prices of cooking oil, iron and cement have already skyrocketed. He added if the price of diesel goes up, the prices of fertiliser, food items and so on will all increase because diesel has a cascading effect on many other sectors and this will burden the common man.

The Union government is reducing taxes on corporates and levying more taxes on the common man. I am opposed to price rise, he said. “I urge the Union government to stop hiking the prices because they are burdening the common people. The hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and gas should be withdrawn,” he said.