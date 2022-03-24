STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress comes out against fuel price hike

The state Congress on Wednesday came down heavily on the Central government for the repeated hikes in fuel prices, and vowed to take up protests in the coming days.

Published: 24th March 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Diesel, Petrol, Fuel

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Congress on Wednesday came down heavily on the Central government for the repeated hikes in fuel prices, and vowed to take up protests in the coming days.

“We have decided to fight against the price rise and we will agitate in the coming days,’’ said Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. He said the last price revision was executed in November before the elections to the five states were held. 

He said price was hiked by about 80 paise on petrol and diesel, and Rs 50 on LPG even when people are already reeling under high costs. The prices of cooking oil, iron and cement have already skyrocketed.  He added if the price of diesel goes up, the prices of fertiliser, food items and so on will all increase because diesel has a cascading effect on many other sectors and this will burden the common man.

The Union government is reducing taxes on corporates and levying more taxes on the common man. I am opposed to price rise, he said. “I urge the Union government to stop hiking the prices because they are burdening the common people. The hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and gas should be withdrawn,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah fuel price hike
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp