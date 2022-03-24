Yesvantpur will now have three state-of-the-art waiting halls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major boost to passenger amenities at the busy Yesvantpur railway station, three upgraded state-of-the-art waiting halls have been opened on Platform 6 this week.

According to an official release, two AC waiting halls offer state-of-the-art interiors with a range of comfortable seating available here. "Comfortable sofa seating, luxurious recliners and chair seats with air conditioning, and great ambience are now available," the release said. These waiting halls also house a café with a menu with variety.

Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Aneesh Hedge told TNIE, "Of the three waiting halls, two AC waiting halls will be on a user-pay model with a nominal fee of Rs 20 being charged for the first two hours and Rs 15 per hour for every additional hour subsequently. The non-AC waiting hall will remain free to the passengers. The toilets will offer better facilities as well as the provision of hot water and a shower.

Upgradation, maintenance and operation of all six waiting halls of Yesvantpur Railway Station was tendered on a PPP model and a three-year contract was awarded to VIBGYOR Ventures which presently manages waiting halls in Old Delhi, Varanasi, Maihar and Mumbai Railway stations.

"This is a win-win situation for both the passengers and the Railways. Apart from saving cost of upgrading, maintaining and manning these waiting halls, Railways will also earn Rs 27.69 Lakh per annum from them."

Upgradation work will next commence in the three waiting halls on PF 1.