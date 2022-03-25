Hindu outfits want shops of Muslims shut during 16-day car festival in Karnataka's Belur

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have urged the taluk authorities to ban Muslims from doing business during 16 days of the popular Channakeshava car festival in Belur town.

The VHP president Krishnegowda and Bajrang Dal coordinator Aadish led a team of activists who met Belur tahsildar Mohan Kumar and urged him to ban Muslims from conducting business during the car festival starting from April 2 in Belur town.

Speaking after presenting the memorandum to the tahsildar, Krishnegowda said being the citizens of the country all should abide by the law of the land. Every person should respect democracy and the constitution which provides freedom and equal rights for every citizen. The Hindu leaders took the decision to this effect as the Muslims had shut their shops recently to protest the recent verdict of the High court over the Hijab issue.

The heads of Hindu religious places also should allot lands only for the Hindus to conduct business activities during the religious programmes across the district. The temple authorities also should put out a public notice in this regard, he added.