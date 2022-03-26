Karnataka: Lawyers write to Bommai, seek action against saffronists for preventing Muslim traders in temple fairs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After several temple committees reportedly banned Muslim shopkeepers and vendors from participating in temple fairs, the All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice (AILAJ) have issued a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Commissioner for Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments.

The association cited multiple incidents of temple committees blacklisting Muslim vendors from temple fairs across the state, wherein the committees have apparently cited pressure from Hindutva groups.

Due to this, AILAJ has termed the action as an attempt to impose an economic boycott on the Muslim community and sought action against the groups.

“Our country is governed by constitutional morality and not by popular morality. By permitting only Hindu businesses to vend and by discriminating against Muslim businesses, what is being caused and perpetuated is an economic boycott against the Muslim community which is in direct violation of Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion,” the letter read.

The association has demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision to bar Muslim vendors from temple fairs, as well as criminal action to be taken against the Hindutva groups purportedly pressuring the committees into implementing the ban.

Further, AILAJ also referenced the Communal Harmony Guidelines, 2008, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and asked that communal harmony be maintained by taking appropriate action against organisations that seek to undermine communal harmony.