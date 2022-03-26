Muslims traders must stay out of Sagar fair too: VHP

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: After Muslims traders were not allowed to set up shops during the city’s Sri Kote Marikamba Jatra, a similar demand has come up in the run-up to the Maha Ganapati Jatra at Sagar town in the district. The mega fair is scheduled to be held on the banks of Ganapati Kere from April 5 to 19.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishat has urged the office of the assistant commissioner in Sagar to not allow Muslim shops during the jatra, which is one of the most celebrated events in Sagar taluk. No Muslim-owned shops were allowed during the Sri Kote Marikamba Jatra in Shivamogga city. The organisation is demanding similar measures in Maha Ganapati Jatra too.

The parishat’s Sagar unit urged the assistant commissioner to bar Muslims from setting up shops. In a memorandum, parishat leaders said the authorities auction stalls to sell flowers, fruits, toys and food during the fair. However, the temple is under the Muzrai Department. As per the rules prescribed by the government, non-Hindus cannot be allowed to open shops on temple premises, they claimed.

The parishat said, “Allowing Muslims to open stalls during the fair will not be appropriate. Many jatra committees in Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada and Sirsi have not allowed non-Hindus to open shops around temples,” they said. Meanwhile, the City Municipal Council of Sagar has postponed the auction for setting up an amusement park at the fair.