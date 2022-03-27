STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Know more about bird songs on April 2

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The questions that people often ask are: Do birds have the natural talent to sing or do they learn? Can birds understand music? These questions and more will be answered at the bird song and exhibition on April 2, organised by the Indian Music Experience (IME) Museum.

For the first time, ornithologists, bird experts, photographers, musicians and art lovers will come together to explain to citizens and wildlife enthusiasts how birds bridge the gap of nature and music. 

Sahana Mohan, curator at IME told The New Indian Express that the exhibition will have panels, photographs and musical instruments inspired from birds like Mayura Veena and Bulbul Tarang, and information on mythological birds like Garuda. 

There will also be a session on music inspired by birds like of Koyal, Papiha and peafowl. In an interesting session, beat boxing will be combined with bird calls. 

“We are emphasising on endemic birds and ones which are found in the backyard. The aim of the event is to draw people close to nature and to birds. Experts from the field will explain more in detail about the birds. The music inspired by birds will be made known to people,” she said. 

There will also be a bird-watching session and interactive games to create awareness about the birds and their calls. Workshops and concerts are have also been planned by the team days ahead of the event.

