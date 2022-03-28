STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chitrakala Parishat to get deemed varsity tag, art galleries in 6 places, says Bommai 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that steps would be taken to set up Chitrakala art galleries in six places in Karnataka.

Visitors throng the 19th edition of Chitra Santhe in Bengaluru on Sunday . ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that steps would be taken to set up Chitrakala art galleries in six places in Karnataka. He was speaking after inaugurating the 19th edition of the ‘Chitra Santhe’ organised by the Chitrakala Parishat in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He said there is a demand to make Chitrakala Parishat, an autonomous institution, into a deemed university. Action will be initiated to declare it a deemed university in the next session of the state legislature, he added. 

“Chitra Santhe is a wonderful concept. Any art would find its value when it is showcased to the world. Chitra Santhe is doing it in an innovative way enabling lakhs of people to witness it and get inspired. It is a great source of encouragement for artists,” Bommai said.

“Chitra Santhe, a confluence of artists and the patrons of art, is happening after two years. It should go on eternally. Our government is committed to encouraging all forms of art and culture,” Bommai said. The Chief Minister praised BL Shankar for the growth of Chitrakala Parishat. 

Referring to the critics of art, the CM said, “You need not get disturbed by the critics. Their criticism will make you improve further.”

Bommai interacted with the artists and showed keen interest as he viewed their works of art on display and sale at the Chitra Santhe which stretched from Windsor Manor Circle to Shivananda Circle. Artists from various states and countries were present.   Bommai inaugurated Chitra Santhe by signing on the side of art depicting Mother India.

