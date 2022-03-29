STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Drive against untouchability starts, funds to flow for Vinaya Samarasya in Karnataka

More grants for panchayats free of scourge; likely to be launched on Ambedkar Jayanti 
 

Published: 29th March 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

The Assembly session in progress at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is set to launch Vinaya Samarasya, an awareness programme to eradicate untouchability across Gram Panchayats in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch the initiative, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lend his voice for the campaign, Social Welfare Minister Kota Shrinivasa Poojari said on Monday. The government will also provide more grants to panchayats that are free from untouchable practices in Karnataka.

Replying during assembly proceedings on the budget, Poojari referred to an incident of September 2021, where a Dalit family was slapped with a penalty of Rs 25,000 after their two-year-old toddler Vinay entered the temple premises at Miyapur village in Kushtagi taluk. This incident was condemned by various sections of society. The minister said Vinay’s entire educational expense will be taken care of by the department. “We are ready to bear the cost, whatever course he wants to study, medical or engineering,” he added.

Poojari rued that this inhuman practice still exists. “In the name of Vinay, the State government is initiating Vinaya Samarasya, an awareness programme which will be launched across the state at the panchayat level. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch the initiative, and will have a voice message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. In order to eradicate this practice, the government will announce more grants to panchayats that are free of untouchability. 

The minister told TNIE that they are discussing the dates to launch the scheme, and there is a proposal to launch it on Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14). “We are checking if PM Modi can inaugurate it virtually,’’ he said. However, we will take his voice to reach out to more people, he added.

Guidelines will be framed for panchayats. “We will see if villagers use the same tap/well to collect water, if they allow all castes inside temples, harmony in villages, and based on this we will decide if these villages are free from the practice of untouchability,’’ he said. The Social Justice Committee in each panchayat will take up this initiative along with local legislators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Vinaya Samarasya untouchability
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp