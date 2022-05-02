Providing justice free of cost to needy, my priority: Upa Lokayukta

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Assuming the office of Upa Lokayukta-II recently with an aim to bring innovative ideas to develop the Lokayukta institution further, Justice KN Phaneendra, former judge of Karnataka High Court, said, “We should work from the heart and mind.

There is a lot of difference between the judiciary and any other department, as the Lokayukta institution has earned more respect than any other department.

There is a presumption among people that all those working in Lokayukta are honest, and we have to work accordingly. Within us, more than law, one should have a human approach and a profound common sense. My doors are always open to the people.” Excerpts:

Why have you chosen the Upa-Lokayukta post when there are various opportunities after retiring as a judge of the High Court?

Delivering judgments sitting in courts will give one advantage and the other a disadvantage. It is bound to happen as judgment means one wins and another loses. In courts, it is difficult to do much work for society, as administration and justice have to be in accordance with law, when compared to Lokayukta. This institution enables us to reach the people, facilitate fora for them to air their grievances, understand their problems and provide relief.

What new ideas do you have to take the Lokayukta to the doorsteps of the needy people?

People in remote areas are not aware of this institution. As a first step, I have already requested Justice B Veerappa, Judge of High Court and Executive Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, to work in tandem with us to reach out to people in remote areas and instill confidence in them about the institution. I am going to hold discussions with Justice Veerappa in person soon.

What is your priority in addressing grievances?

Providing speedy justice free of cost to those who are in need of help as they are unable to reach the police or afford a lawyer or courts.

This is my first and foremost priority. Second, a little care has to be taken to deal with people who try to use this institution to target honest officers by filing complaints against them to get achieve their goal and get their work done illegally. In such cases, holding inquiries and patient hearings is the best way to ascertain the truth with the help of technical or police wing.

What innovative ideas do you have to make the Lokayukta more people-friendly?

I have already told our staff that the work in this institution is not for salary, but for society. I am planning to have a discussion with our judicial officers to get their views and grievances, if any. We have to encourage and work with them to collectively achieve the goal.

This apart, there are a good number of IAS officers both in service and retired. I will interact with them to address the grievances and the maladministration at district levels. I have spoken to the Registrar on creating awareness about the institution through radio, television and newspapers.

Once or twice a month, I will visit districts and stay there for two-three days to address grievances with the involvement of the DC, SP and other unit heads. If possible, address the grievances on the same day or the next day.

What is your opinion about the order passed by the Home Department to the DG&IGP to take back all SPs and DySPs working with Lokayukta?

The matter has not reached us. I came to know about it through the media. Even after the constitution of ACB to deal with cases of corruption, the Lokayukta is still empowered to address the grievances of the people and deal with maladministration. If any complaints are received, we refer them to Lokayukta police wings in districts concerned and get them investigated. It is an administrative matter within the domain of Lokayukta which is vacant now. I think nothing will happen till the appointment is made.

Is there any plan for a quick complaints/grievances redressal system online?