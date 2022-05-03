STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSI Scam: Congress drags Ashwath’s name into row

Congress leaders on Monday alleged that IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan's relative is involved in the PSI recruitment scam.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Congress leaders on Monday alleged that IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan’s relative is involved in the PSI recruitment scam. Ashwath hit back, terming the allegations baseless and said the charges are being made at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting the state. He warned Congress leaders of legal action.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader VS Ugrappa tore into the government’s defence in the scam. While Ugrappa directly named Ashwath ’s brother as the one involved in the scam, Shivakumar said the minister’s relatives are behind the scandal.  Ugrappa said, “The minister’s brother took Rs 80 lakh from candidates.” Shivakumar questioned Home Minister Araga Jnanendra over the government’s decision to conduct the re-exam when the inquiry is still on. He said investigating officials should visit villages of candidates to know how much money they have spent. “CM ommai should take action against those involved. Let them be from any party.”

Ashwath said he will take legal action against Congress leaders for making allegations without evidence. “I have not recommended any candidate to be appointed,” he added. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah in Vijayapura said that if there is evidence to prove that Ashwath’s brother is involved in the scam, the minister should resign. 

