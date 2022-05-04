STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ramesh Jarkiholi involved in Rs 600 crore scam: Congress

 KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman on Tuesday alleged that BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is involved in a Rs 600 crore scam.

Published: 04th May 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman on Tuesday alleged that BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is involved in a Rs 600 crore scam. Showing documents to the media, he alleged that Jarkiholi, who runs Soubhagyalakshmi Sugars Ltd, raised Rs 366 crore loans from 15 apex banks, Rs 20 crore each from Union Bank and Hariyan Cooperative Society.

“He had not repaid a single paisa of the loans, and in April 2017, the company was declared a non-performing asset (NPA). A notice was issued to seize the company’s property, but Jarkiholi approached the Dharwad court to bring in a stay. The court instructed him to pay 50 per cent of the loan amount within six weeks, while passing an interim order in 2019,” he said.

Though apex bank president and BJP leader Belli Prakash wrote to the Belagavi deputy commissioner to seize the property of Soubhagyalaxmi Sugars, no action was taken, Lakshman alleged. The Hariyan Cooperative Society, run by Abhinandan Patil — a close confidant of Jarkiholi, approached the National Company Law tribunal (NCLT) and got an insolvency resolution process (IRC) order to get the company auctioned.

“The company, which owns over 1,000 acres of land, has undervalued the property, while it is worth over Rs 850 crore. This is a systematic scam of Rs 610 crore. Jarkiholi is a willful defaulter, but still no action has been taken against him,” he added. Congress will sensitise people by holding press meets and protests across all districts to spread awareness on corrupt practices of BJP leaders.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Ramesh Jarkiholi
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp