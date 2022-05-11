STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 millet incubation centres in Karnataka to boost business, exports

Published: 11th May 2022 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 08:49 AM

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the state producing 40 per cent of the millets grown in the country, the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) has nine incubation millet centres and plans to increase it to 60 to give budding entrepreneurs a conducive atmosphere.

CFTRI director Sridevi Annapurna Singh said that the state government has announced a Centre for Excellence in millets and the building will be ready with new incubation facilities when the International Year of Millets is celebrated in 2023.

She observed that the food processing industry is the highest employment generator and there is huge scope as the world is looking for vegetarian proteins. She said that the new incubation centres will be ready in eight months and urged farmers to use the facilities as better food processing will not only increase income but will give a fillip to exports.

Farmers' training

The CFTRI that has completed 70 years of research has come out with 400 technologies, including infant food that gave a new twist to the dairy industry, instant and nutritional food sector. She said that MSMEs have adopted four technologies with 5,000 entrepreneurs having a large client base.

The CFTRI that offers MSc in Food Technology and short-term courses in milling technology is also training farmers and self-help groups while the conclave and expo will bring all food scientists and stakeholders under one roof that will help budding entrepreneurs.

When asked how many women entrepreneurs have benefited from the CFTRI technology, she said that more than 30 per cent of the beneficiaries are women.

