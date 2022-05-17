STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hedgewar speech will remain in textbook: Education Minister BC Nagesh

'Our focus is on promoting the RSS ideology from which students can derive inspiration on patriotism and nationalism' says BC Nagesh.

Published: 17th May 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  On the day the new academic year started in the state on Monday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh defended the inclusion of a speech by RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in the Kannada language textbook for Class X.

“Our focus is on promoting the RSS ideology from which students can derive inspiration on patriotism and nationalism. Those who have been criticising our move should go through the content first and then come for a debate,” he said on the sidelines, even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed students on the first day of the academic year at Empress Karnataka Public School in Tumakuru.

“Some people oppose it as they wish to insert their own ideology into textbooks. There is no question of removing Hedgewar’s speech from the textbook. The book has already gone for print,” he added. “Changes in textbook content is an evolving process. Experts do suggest changes from time to time which have to be in­­c­o­rporated. As per Christian hi­story, the Earth was flat. Sh­ould we continue that,” he as­ked, justifying the inclusion of Hedgewar’s speech by the Textbook Revision Committee. 

Bhagat Singh content not removed: Minister

He said it is necessary for young minds to embrace an ideology which is inspirational, instead of merely taking individuals as their role models. “Innumerable leaders have shaped their lives by following the RSS founder’s ideology, including our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He denied that the content on Bhagat Singh was removed from textbooks, and termed media reports false. “Some people oppose it as they wish to insert their own ideology into textbooks. There is no question of removing Hedgewar’s speech from the textbook. The book has already gone for print,” he added.

Teachers’ recruitment a priority
Even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that bicycles will be distributed to high school students from the new academic year, minister Nagesh clarified that the government’s priority will be recruitment of 15,000 teachers. “Our priority is quality education and we will think about bicycles next”, he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keshav Baliram Hedgewar RSS founder speech in textbook BC Nagesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp