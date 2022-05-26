Hijab row erupts again in Mangaluru, students stage dharna after some 'flout' dress code

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: After a lull, the hijab row erupted again in a Mangaluru college on Thursday. Students of University College at Hampankatta staged a dharna on the premises under the ABVP banner raising objections to some students allegedly wearing the hijab inside the classrooms and the management turning a blind eye to it.

The Syndicate of Mangalore University which was held on May 16 in Bengaluru had approved implementation of a dress code for students that also had banned wearing of the hijab, according to university sources.

However, some Muslim students claimed that they were not wearing the hijab but had covered their head with the college uniform scarves and maintained that it was allowed according to the college prospectus. Now, the University Syndicate has all of a sudden banned using uniform scarves as hijab, they said.

The students had opposed the Syndicate's decision and some of the girls had even stopped attending classes.

The ABVP leaders urged the college management to ensure that all students follow the Syndicate order.

College principal Prof. Anasuya Rai said that despite making the students aware about the recent decision of the Syndicate about the dress code, many were reluctant to follow it. "They are claiming that the decision is not legal. We have directed the students to remove the hijab in the resting room from May 27 onwards and action will be initiated against students violating the same."

Prof. P Subramanya Yadapadithaya, Vice Chancellor, Mangalore University, has convened an emergency meeting on Friday with the University College management over the issue.