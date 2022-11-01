Wisconsin to celebrate Rajyotsava Day in Karnataka

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Considering the importance of the Kannada language, the governor of Wisconsin in the United States, Tony Evers, has passed a proclamation declaring Nov 1, 2022, as the Kannada Language and Rajyotsava Day throughout Wisconsin and has asked all residents to celebrate it.

In his letter dated October 21, 2022, he states that Kannada is one of the oldest languages spoken by millions of people across Karnataka, India and around the world.

Evers acknowledged the contribution of Wisconsin’s Kannada community and also their support in maintaining the heritage of India and enriching the rich cultural diversity of the US. He recognised the services of Milana Kannada Koota of Milwaukee, dedicated to promoting awareness on Kannada culture and language in Wisconsin, including educating future generations of Kannadigas in their language through weekend schools, cultural events and workshops.

In replying to a TNIE request sent to the governor’s office on the authenticity of the proclamation, Research and Press Specialist, Office of Governor Tony Evers, Chet Agni said, “The document you attached is indeed an authentic proclamation signed by Tony Evers, governor of the state of Wisconsin declaring November 1 Kannada Language and Rajyotsava Day throughout the state.”

