Hanging bridge in Udupi in dire state, needs immediate attention

By Express News Service

UDUPI: After the recent ghastly collapse of Morbi bridge in Gujarat, the condition of various other hanging bridges across the country has become a cause of concern. A hanging bridge near Kemmannu in Udupi taluk, which is a famous tourist spot, too is in a bad shape. Residents said the bridge is a danger to users and tourists, who come in large numbers to see it. They added that there has been no maintenance of the bridge that was built in 1991. They have now appealed to the Udupi district administration to carry out necessary repairs. The bridge connects Padukudru and Thimmannakudru.

Though only 15-20 people can cross the bridge at a time, there have been instances when hundreds have gathered on the unmonitored bridge, which is 280-foot long. Some portions made of concrete slabs have deteriorated, while iron railings have rusted in some spots. Udupi DC Kurma Rao M said he has instructed officials to inspect the bridge, check if it is in a usable condition and not to make any compromises on its safety. Another, stabler bridge has been built next to the hanging bridge, but there is a need to retain and maintain the hanging bridge as many tourists visit it, the residents say.

