Karnataka: 920 children skip school in CM Bommai's constituency district 

HAVERI, KARNATAKA: In a major blow to the efforts of the government and the education department, more than 920 students aged between six and 16 years have skipped school post-pandemic in the Haveri district. The shocking findings came out during a recent survey by the Education department.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai represents the Shiggaon constituency which is in the Haveri district. Officials are now under pressure to minimise school dropouts and soon a programme will begin to bring them back from their homes, fields and workplaces.

A social activist from Haveri Shivaprakash Hanchin pointed out that there are various reasons why such a large number of dropouts is being reported in the district.

"The Indian constitution clearly states that children from 6-14 years should have the right to education. When the survey was conducted the numbers that came up were shocking. Though the numbers of dropouts in other educational districts have not been calculated yet, Haveri could easily be among the top student dropout districts in the state," he said.

The activist said that there is proper reasoning from the government departments about such large numbers of dropouts. "Out of 920 students, three students have met a natural death. In most cases the students who have skipped schools have shifted to other districts with their parents," the activist added.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, Jagadishwar, the DDPI of Haveri district said that efforts are being made to trace the dropout students and their parents. "We are trying to convince the parents who have discontinued studies of their wards. We are asking them to send their children back to school. The local level officials from the education department have been informed about the necessary action to ensure the students who have stopped coming to school rejoin their classes," the officer said.

