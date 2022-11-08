Rs 13,000 crore pumped into Terminal 2, related infra for Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An investment of over Rs 13,000 crore has been pumped into the massive expansion planned for the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the first phase of which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning. This covers Terminal 2, the second runway, a multimodal transport hub, expansion of access roads and internal road infrastructure.

A spokesperson of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) told The New Indian Express, “We are looking at operating domestic aircraft initially. We will gradually start operating international ones too,” she said.

While the first phase of the second terminal will add 25 million passengers, the second phase will add 20 million passengers, the spokesperson added. The total terminal area will be 2,55,645 square metres with 17 security check-in lanes. There will be a seating capacity for 5,932 in the gate lounge seating.

“The second terminal is a dedication to the beautiful city of Bengaluru,” she said. T2 is set to be an architectural wonder with lush greenery within and outside. “It will be an innovative experience at various points by providing calming gardens in areas of high stress,” the spokesperson added.

Karnataka’s rich culture to adorn Terminal 2

Technology will be woven into every aspect of T2 to make the experience of passengers seamless. The retail experience to be provided will be unlike any other airport with all top brands here. The multimodal hub will integrate Terminal 1 and 2 and its next phase as well as hotels. It will serve as an interchange between Bengaluru Metro, bus services, taxis and other modes of transport in future, said BIAL. The rich history and culture of Karnataka will also be showcased in T2 through digital media and technology across various touch points, the baggage belt area and a larger than life video wall at the arrival hall.

BENGALURU: An investment of over Rs 13,000 crore has been pumped into the massive expansion planned for the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the first phase of which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning. This covers Terminal 2, the second runway, a multimodal transport hub, expansion of access roads and internal road infrastructure. A spokesperson of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) told The New Indian Express, “We are looking at operating domestic aircraft initially. We will gradually start operating international ones too,” she said. While the first phase of the second terminal will add 25 million passengers, the second phase will add 20 million passengers, the spokesperson added. The total terminal area will be 2,55,645 square metres with 17 security check-in lanes. There will be a seating capacity for 5,932 in the gate lounge seating. “The second terminal is a dedication to the beautiful city of Bengaluru,” she said. T2 is set to be an architectural wonder with lush greenery within and outside. “It will be an innovative experience at various points by providing calming gardens in areas of high stress,” the spokesperson added. Karnataka’s rich culture to adorn Terminal 2 Technology will be woven into every aspect of T2 to make the experience of passengers seamless. The retail experience to be provided will be unlike any other airport with all top brands here. The multimodal hub will integrate Terminal 1 and 2 and its next phase as well as hotels. It will serve as an interchange between Bengaluru Metro, bus services, taxis and other modes of transport in future, said BIAL. The rich history and culture of Karnataka will also be showcased in T2 through digital media and technology across various touch points, the baggage belt area and a larger than life video wall at the arrival hall.