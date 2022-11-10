Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, a visionary, gets his due

By Express News Service

Bengaluru and Kempegowda are inseparable. Every Bangalorean, who is born and brought up here or those who have made Bengaluru their home, will know it. Bengaluru is a vibrant city and, arguably, the most liveable city in the country.

Of course, Namma Bengaluru has its fair share of criticisms — traffic jams, bumpy roads and water logging during monsoon. But when we reach our workplaces, we are happy and proud that we have a job at a multinational technology company, our college idea for a startup is getting wings and women and children feel safe here. The city caters to everyone. It is a happening cosmopolitan city, even as it preserves its traditional vibes through events like Karaga and Kadalekai Parishe.

A security personnel on Wednesday sanitises the area

near Kempegowda statue near KIA ahead of PM

Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday | Express

We owe all this to great Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, an expert in Dharmashastra, literature, grammar, philosophy and use of arms, for laying a strong foundation for what is now a vibrant and global city. The construction of a theme park and a 108-foot-tall bronze statue of Kempegowda at Bengaluru’s international airport is a rich and befitting tribute to his monumental contribution to the city.

The statute, which is the world’s tallest for a founder of a city, is aptly named the ‘Statute of Prosperity’. Kempegowda’s greatest strength was his farsightedness and vision. He set a great example in nearly every aspect of urban governance, like building the city, ensuring basic infrastructure like water and roads, facilitating trade and economic activity, aesthetics, focusing on sustainability and so on.

His mantra was ‘Keregalam Kattu, Maragalam Nedu’ (build lakes, plant trees). He constructed over 100 lakes and bunds to ensure adequate supply of water for drinking and irrigation. The people of Bengaluru continue to reap the benefits of his farsightedness to this day. He built 65 petes, which translate to markets in Kannada, within the city to attract merchants by providing adequate infrastructure that helped the city flourish.

To ensure all-round protection for the city, he built forts in all directions with Bengaluru Fort at the centre. He developed Basavanagudi, Dodda Ganesha, Ulsoor Someshwara and Gavi Gangadhareshwara temples.

Dr K Sudhakar

Be it the Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat or Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s statue at the India Gate in NewDelhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showed us how important it is to immortalise great men and women who built our motherland.

It is important for us to educate younger generations by erecting monuments which make them aware of the greatness of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and his legacy. It is with this intention that the BJP

government has taken up the project. In addition to the statue, a theme park is also being constructed which will have an amphitheater, pathway, subway, AV exhibition system, 3D projection, fountain, flower garden and other elements showcasing the city’s rich heritage.

Bengaluru attracts people from all over the country and world as it is the science and technology capital of India. The theme park will emerge as a tourist destination giving an opportunity to visitors to catch a glimpse of Bengaluru’s rich heritage on the airport premises.

Dr K Sudhakar

Health and Family Welfare Minister

