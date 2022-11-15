Home States Karnataka

11K Vokkaliga bridegrooms for 250 brides

The organisers were left scrambling to accommodate such a huge turnout resulting in the ‘Vokkaliga Vadhu Varara Samavesha’ getting cancelled eventually. 

Published: 15th November 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A matrimonial mela of the Vokkaliga community threw up a startling fact about the woes of the community’s men, mostly hailing from farming families — that of not having enough brides. A whopping 11,750 prospective bridegrooms turned up for the event as against just 250 brides that led to chaos. There was participation from across the state, especially from the Old Mysuru region, which created a traffic jam for hours near the venue.

The mela was organised at the Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya on Sunday. Each groom paid Rs 100 each to register for the fair and almost all of them came to the venue with some coming along with their parents.

The organisers were left scrambling to accommodate such a huge turnout resulting in the ‘Vokkaliga Vadhu Varara Samavesha’ getting cancelled eventually.

