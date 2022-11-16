Chilly nights for farmers guarding precious chilli

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Farmers across the state have suffered losses because of incessant rain, but chilli growers are happy as they are getting a good price - as high as Rs 45,000 per quintal - in Gadag market this year. With the high price has come the threat of theft and farmers are now camping near their fields to protect their precious commodity.

Last year, the price had touched Rs 25,000 per quintal during November and this year, it has nearly doubled. The possibility of chilli theft is so serious that gram panchayats have made public announcements, using local drums, that farmers are responsible for their own crops. Surprised and wary, growers have put up tents near their farms and are spending chilly winter nights guarding chilli.

A farmer said, “It is good news that the price has gone up in November itself. We are all now guarding the crop day and night and will stay in our farms till we sell the crop. Three farmers from Ron taluk have lost crops worth over Rs 1 lakh and have also filed police complaints.”

A gram panchayat staff member from Menasagi said, “This year, many farmers lost their chilli crop because of heavy rain. Whatever has remained is fetching a good price. We have already spread the crop to dry in our fields. However, some miscreants, mostly from our own villages, are stealing the crop at night.”

A police official from Ron said, “We have formed a team to keep vigil and our officials will visit all villages at night.”

