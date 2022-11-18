Karnataka Haj panel seeks more flights with capacity to carry 300 pilgrims

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Haj Committee Chairman Rouffudin Kacheriwala said a state delegation had met Union Minister for Minorities Smriti lrani on November 12, during which they had placed several requests before her, one of which was to allot more flights with a carrying capacity of 300 Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in 2023.

Kacheriwala said the Haj Committee had suggested restoration of the embarkation points of Mangaluru, Hyderabad and Goa for pilgrims proceeding from Karnataka, and that the minister has responded positively.

The committee suggested obtaining visas (which are available online) for pilgrimage through the State Haj Committee, young volunteers for compulsory training and grants for completing construction of Haj Bhavan in Kalaburagi and Bengaluru. Irani reportedly assured them that a probe would be held against the agency which distributed suitcases to Haj pilgrims in 2022, and that it would be discontinued.

SIM cards

Kacheriwala also said that SIM cards distributed to pilgrims during Haj 2022 had many issues, and suggested that SIM cards from any company in India with international roaming facility may be distributed.

On state-wise distribution of vaccines to the selected pilgrims, the minister assured that she would do the needful, he said.Applications for Haj 2023 are likely to be opened from the last week of November, and the rates are likely to be reduced.

