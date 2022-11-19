Home States Karnataka

Karnataka elections: Siddaramaiah says will contest from one seat

He also alleged that names of people from minorities, Dalits, and Backward Communities are being deleted.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Putting an end to speculation on Friday, opposition leader Sidddaramaiah said he will contest from one constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections, instead of two.

Although supporters and leaders from many constituencies have invited him to contest from various seats, the AHINDA leader has shortlisted Kolar, Varuna and Badami constituencies, while the final announcement will come after consultation with the party high command. Asked if a survey has predicted a defeat, Siddaramaiah retorted, “What’s wrong in conducting a survey?”

“Neither I nor my party has done the survey,” he said.
Accusing the BJP-led state government of indulging in theft of voters’ data through a private company, which was authorised by the BBMP Chief Commissioner, he said that the Congress will stage a protest in front of the Election Commission office.

“CM Basavaraj Bommai, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, is aware of the fraudulent activities. Instead of inviting competitive bids, they authorized Chalume firm and Hombale company. Will they do it without profit motive,” he asked.

Terming the voter ID theft incident as a continuation of Operation Lotus, he said the corrupt BJP government will stoop to any level to come to power. “It’s Santosh Lad’s opinion and will be taken into consideration,” Siddaramaiah said when asked about Lad’s suggestion that neither he nor KPCC president DK Shivakumar should contest elections.

SIDDU, DKS SHOULD CAMPAIGN, NOT CONTEST: EX-MIN
Hubballi: While supporters of CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar are trying to project the respective leaders as the chief ministerial candidate, former minister Santosh Lad suggested that both the leaders should refrain from contesting and ensure the party’s victory by campaigning. Clarifying that it is his personal opinion, he said on Friday, “Siddaramaiah will win from anywhere in the state. But, if he travels across the state, it will be more beneficial. If they contest, they will be restricted to their constituency. Instead, their influence among the voters should be used by deploying them in the campaigning.”

