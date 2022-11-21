Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru auto blast: Prime suspect had rented room in Mysuru

The police, who began the investigation in the wee hours of Sunday, questioned the house owner Mohan 
Kumar who had rented his place to the suspect.

Police personnel at the locality in Mysuru on Sunday where the prime suspect in the Mangaluru blast had rented a property | Udayashankar S

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU:  A team of police from Mangaluru investigating Saturday’s blast reached Mysuru on Sunday as part of the investigation and found that the suspect had rented a room in Lokanayakanagar in the city by disguising his identity and had introduced himself to the house owner as a native of Hubballi.
Sources in the investigation team revealed that the suspect might have also assembled the low-intensity bomb inside a pressure cooker in Mysuru and then taken it to Manglauru in a bus.

The police, who began the investigation in the wee hours of Sunday, questioned the house owner Mohan 
Kumar who had rented his place to the suspect.  “The accused had given fake identification cards and it is a clear case of identity theft. He had disguised himself as Premraj and maintained a low profile... so no one suspected him,” said a member of the investigation team.

Mangaluru police in association with Metagalli police and the Mysuru city crime branch units found that the accused Mohammed Shariq had rented the place two months ago. He also ensured that there were no CCTV cameras installed close to his room and did not mingle with the residents.

It is also said that he was seen on Saturday morning by a neighbour and the owner revealed that the suspect had also not paid rent. As soon as the cops questioned the owner, a team of personnel from the bomb detection and disposal squad and forensic experts visited the room, where they have said to have recovered circuit boards, mobile panels, wires. However, police were tight-lipped and did not reveal any information.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the joint investigation team took two persons in custody for questioning who were  allegedly in contact with the suspect. “During his stay in Mysuru, the suspect had befriended one with whom he was attending a mobile repair training while another person  helped him provide over 10 mobile phones. More details can be obtained only after a thorough investigation and questioning,” said an officer part of the investigation team.

