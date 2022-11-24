Court restrains sale, distribution of controversial Kannada book ‘Tippu Nija Kanasugalu’

Home States Karnataka

They claimed that the play is based on historical fact and that what is actually taught through history textbooks in schools is false.

BENGALURU: A city civil court has issued a temporary injunction on the sale and distribution, even on online platforms, of the controversial Kannada book ‘Tippu Nija Kanasugalu’, authored by Addanda C Cariappa, director of Mysuru Rangayana. However, the order does not apply to staging the play based on
the book.

The plaintiff, Rafiulla BS, a former chairman of the Bengaluru District Wakf Board Committee and a resident of Bengaluru, had stated that the book contains information without historical support, it does not show from where the author got the information, and the book was published on the author’s own interpretation of facts.

Besides, he contended that the book contained derogatory remarks against the Muslim community and it may cause unrest and communal disharmony.

“The reading of the foreword and the preface of the book shows that the writer of the foreword and the author of the play claim that the book is based on truth.

They claimed that the play is based on historical fact and that what is actually taught through history textbooks in schools is false. It is also claimed that it is based on research and was published to unveil the true nature of Tipu Sultan. These contentions by the author will show that the plaintiff has a prima facie case for grant of temporary injunction,” the court pointed out.

