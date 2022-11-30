Permanent relief work on NH275 in Karnataka delayed due to unsanctioned funds

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The National Highway 275 from Madikeri to Sampaje is waiting for permanent relief work since the natural disaster in Kodagu in 2018. While several proposals to strengthen the road and enable scientific management have been forwarded by the Madikeri division National Highway Authority, the same has not received approval due to lack of grants.

When the Shiradi Ghat shuts its doors to commuters during monsoon, the NH 275 from Sampaje to Madikeri takes charge as an alternative route to the commuters. Even though NH 275 has turned vulnerable after 2018 and heaps of soil often blocks the roads following landslides during incessant rainfall, the National Highway Authority with support from the local contractors ensured that the road stayed open for commuters as several earthmovers were working round the clock on the highway. Nevertheless, the development of NH 275 has taken a back seat due to non-sanction of funds.

Since the rains have taken a break, the Madikeri Subdivision National Highway Authority has readied a fool-proof list of projects that are estimated at approximately Rs 164 crores. To protect the road from the upstream side, a J-Type retaining wall is proposed at four areas and CC retaining wall at three places and this work has been estimated at Rs 14.5 crore. Rs 99.87 crore work estimation has been done to extend the proper drainage system and for the construction of 21 retaining walls at Sampaje Ghat and at Bantwal-Mysore sections. Rs 24.33 crore estimation for road re-tarring work (for approx 22 km) and other proposals to strengthen the highway have remained just in papers.

Meanwhile, the NHA has yet to receive the pending payment of Rs 1.5 crore from the government for the road relief work done during this monsoon. Several earthmovers were halted at vulnerable landslide areas on the highway to clear the debris during the incessant rainfall this year.

“We have carried out temporary restoration during monsoons and funds have not been released for the same. Similarly, several proposals are in place to conduct permanent relief work on the NH 275. But release of funds have been delayed,” confirmed R Nagaraj, Madikeri division National Highway Authority officer.

MADIKERI: The National Highway 275 from Madikeri to Sampaje is waiting for permanent relief work since the natural disaster in Kodagu in 2018. While several proposals to strengthen the road and enable scientific management have been forwarded by the Madikeri division National Highway Authority, the same has not received approval due to lack of grants. When the Shiradi Ghat shuts its doors to commuters during monsoon, the NH 275 from Sampaje to Madikeri takes charge as an alternative route to the commuters. Even though NH 275 has turned vulnerable after 2018 and heaps of soil often blocks the roads following landslides during incessant rainfall, the National Highway Authority with support from the local contractors ensured that the road stayed open for commuters as several earthmovers were working round the clock on the highway. Nevertheless, the development of NH 275 has taken a back seat due to non-sanction of funds. Since the rains have taken a break, the Madikeri Subdivision National Highway Authority has readied a fool-proof list of projects that are estimated at approximately Rs 164 crores. To protect the road from the upstream side, a J-Type retaining wall is proposed at four areas and CC retaining wall at three places and this work has been estimated at Rs 14.5 crore. Rs 99.87 crore work estimation has been done to extend the proper drainage system and for the construction of 21 retaining walls at Sampaje Ghat and at Bantwal-Mysore sections. Rs 24.33 crore estimation for road re-tarring work (for approx 22 km) and other proposals to strengthen the highway have remained just in papers. Meanwhile, the NHA has yet to receive the pending payment of Rs 1.5 crore from the government for the road relief work done during this monsoon. Several earthmovers were halted at vulnerable landslide areas on the highway to clear the debris during the incessant rainfall this year. “We have carried out temporary restoration during monsoons and funds have not been released for the same. Similarly, several proposals are in place to conduct permanent relief work on the NH 275. But release of funds have been delayed,” confirmed R Nagaraj, Madikeri division National Highway Authority officer.