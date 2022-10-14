Two nabbed in Tumakuru for burning Muslim religious flag

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Police have arrested two youth for setting fire to a religious green flag that was put up at a circle in Sira town during Eid Milad recently. Following the incident, members of the Muslim community staged a protest demanding action against the miscreants. Ramesh and Deviprasad, who do menial jobs, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

