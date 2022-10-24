PM Modi, Karnataka CM Bommai condole Anand Mamani’s death

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Thousands of people, including political leaders cutting across party lines, paid their last respects to Anand Mamani, Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, who passed away due to illness in the wee hours of Sunday in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, Belagavi District In-charge Minister Govind Karjol, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Public Works Department Minister CC Patil and other paid their tributes to the mortal remains of Mamani.

A three-time MLA from Saundatti, Mamani (56) was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru for the last few weeks. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. Mamani’s late father Chandrashekhar Mallikarjun Mamani had also served as the Deputy Speaker in the 1990s.

Mamani’s mortal remains were kept for public viewing at Taluk Stadium in Saundatti in Belagavi district.

Bommai, who arrived from Bengaluru, earlier met Mamani’s mother Gangamma and other family members.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mamani was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. “He also worked to strengthen the BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters,” Modi said in a tweet.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai expressed grief over the loss of a young leader who had a vision for development and concern for farmers. “We lost him at a very young age. Being an active person, Mamani always discussed the development work of his constituency. He was looking very healthy when we met just a one-and-a-half months ago. He was a popular leader and had great concern for farmers. He worked with great concern, especially for expansion of irrigation facilities,” Bommai recalled.

The government, party, and his constituency has lost a great leader who always believed in comprehensive development, Bommai said, adding that the legislator had dreamt of many development works, including setting up a sugar factory.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, former CM Jagadish Shettar, MP Mangala Angadi, Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi, MLAs Mahesh Kumthalli, Mahantesh Dodagoudar, Mahadevappa Yadawad, Duryodhan Aihole, Mahantesh Kaujalagi, Siddu Savadi, Amrut Desai, Arvind Bellad, and Nimbannavar, MLCs Basavaraj Horatti, Prakash Hukkeri, and Lakshman Savadi, several pontiffs and dignitaries paid their homage to Mamani.

Inspector General of Police (Northern range) Satish Kumar, DC Nitesh Patil, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Darshan, District Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjiv Patil and others were also present.

A guard of honour was given to Mamani and a two-minute silence was observed.

Kittur Utsav deferred by a day

Belagavi: The three-day Kittur Utsav, which was to be inaugurated by CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, has now been deferred by a day, Kittur MLA Mahantesh Doudagoudar has said. The utsav will now be inaugurated on Monday. Speaking to media persons, the MLA said, “Not just Belagavi, but the entire state has lost a good leader. His demise has pained the people of region.”

