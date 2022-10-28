Home States Karnataka

Karnataka feels the chill, but it’s false winter

Lately, the minimum temperature is seen dropping in the night, making one assume if it is an early onset of winter.

Published: 28th October 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Parveen negi)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lately, the minimum temperature is seen dropping in the night, making one assume if it is an early onset of winter. But experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) affirm that it is only a false winter alarm. On October 25, 2022, Bengaluru beat a decade’s record by logging a minimum temperature if 15.4 degree Celsius. On October 26, the city recorded a minimum of 15.5 degree Celsius, while HAL Airport recorded 15 degree Celsius. According to IMD data, these are the lowest minimum temperatures the city has recorded for October since 2011.

The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded, however, was on October 31, 1974, at 13.2 degree Celsius. On October 30, 2018, Bengaluru had recorded a minimum of 16.6 degree Celsius, which was considered to be lowest minimum until now. Regions in North-interior Karnataka have also begun recording low minimum temperatures, with Bagalkot and Bidar recording 12 degree Celsius minimum temperature, an IMD official said.

IMD-Bengaluru Director-incharge Geeta Agnihotri confirmed it is not the onset of an early winter. This is a temporary phenomena because of cyclone Sitrang, which is absorbing all the moisture from the land surface. As a result, there is no cloud formation, and the long wave radiation is able to escape.

Hence, people are experiencing a winter-like chill, where the day temperature is high and dry, while the night temperature is low. Meanwhile, parts of North Karnataka are experiencing a drop in minimum temperatures since a week and recording lowest minimums. Geeta added that the IMD has in fact forecast rainfall to occur after four days. Systems are forming over the Bay of Bengal and Tamil Nadu is already experiencing rain. Hence, from October 29, the North-East Monsoon will arrive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD India Meteorological Department
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp