Karnataka feels the chill, but it’s false winter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lately, the minimum temperature is seen dropping in the night, making one assume if it is an early onset of winter. But experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) affirm that it is only a false winter alarm. On October 25, 2022, Bengaluru beat a decade’s record by logging a minimum temperature if 15.4 degree Celsius. On October 26, the city recorded a minimum of 15.5 degree Celsius, while HAL Airport recorded 15 degree Celsius. According to IMD data, these are the lowest minimum temperatures the city has recorded for October since 2011.

The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded, however, was on October 31, 1974, at 13.2 degree Celsius. On October 30, 2018, Bengaluru had recorded a minimum of 16.6 degree Celsius, which was considered to be lowest minimum until now. Regions in North-interior Karnataka have also begun recording low minimum temperatures, with Bagalkot and Bidar recording 12 degree Celsius minimum temperature, an IMD official said.

IMD-Bengaluru Director-incharge Geeta Agnihotri confirmed it is not the onset of an early winter. This is a temporary phenomena because of cyclone Sitrang, which is absorbing all the moisture from the land surface. As a result, there is no cloud formation, and the long wave radiation is able to escape.

Hence, people are experiencing a winter-like chill, where the day temperature is high and dry, while the night temperature is low. Meanwhile, parts of North Karnataka are experiencing a drop in minimum temperatures since a week and recording lowest minimums. Geeta added that the IMD has in fact forecast rainfall to occur after four days. Systems are forming over the Bay of Bengal and Tamil Nadu is already experiencing rain. Hence, from October 29, the North-East Monsoon will arrive.

