Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘Gandhada Gudi’ clocks 1,800 shows on Day 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With fan clubs distributing free food to thousands of movie watchers and performing milk abhishekhas on the cutouts of their icon, late Kannada cine star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘Gandhada Gudi’ received a rapturous welcome from millions of his fans across the state.

‘Gandhada Gudi’, a docu-drama, directed by Amoghavarsha and produced by Puneeth’s wife Ashwini under PRK Production banner, was released on the eve of the first death anniversary of the late actor Puneeth, 46, who died after a cardiac arrest last year.

Cutouts of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar adorn Nartaki theatre during the release of ‘Gandhada Gudi’ in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

The Rajkumar family watched the movie at Nartaki Cinema on KG Road. While Raghavendra Rajkumar, Puneeth’s brother, danced in front of the theatre, a fan rode a horse to reach Pramod theatre to watch the much-awaited movie.

Some fans watched the movie in theatres holding Karnataka flags in their hands. As many as 1,800 shows were organised by the makers of the film across the state on Day 1. ‘Gandhada Gudi’ ushered in a new record at the city multiplexes as well as single theatres. The 98-minute docu-drama clocked 50 shows at multiplexes between 6 am and 10 am.

We see film through his eyes, says Puneeth’s wife

Some multiplexes arranged seven to eight shows. Advance booking had started two or three days ago.

The film opened in 240 theatres across Karnataka, including single screens and multiplexes. The tickets for the next two days have already been sold in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Hubballi. The movie will be released in many more theatres in the second week.

‘Gandhada Gudi’ was screened at 50 paid premiere shows across Karnataka, 29 of them in Bengaluru, on Thursday, a day before the release. As many as 15,000 tickets were sold, setting a record for a docu-drama. Premier shows were also organised in Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Manipal, Kalaburagi, Shivammoga and Tumakuru.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar in her interview with director Santhosh Ananddram had said, “’Gandhada Gudi’ captures Puneeth’s journey. We see the film through his eyes. He wanted to show this film to the people of Karnataka through me, and I am very proud that it is happening”.

Sudha Murty, educactor and philanthropist, said, “I’m feeling very happy and proud that the Kannada film industry has produced a film like ‘Gandhada Gudi’. Having known Appu (Puneeth’s nickname) for a long time, it was a heart-touching moment for me. I had tears in my eyes when I saw him during a certain sequence in the movie.”

