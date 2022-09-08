Umesh Katti was experienced leader, contributed immensly for Karnataka: PM Modi

Home States Karnataka

Published: 08th September 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and many others condoled the passing of BJP leader Umesh Katti on Tuesday night. ‘’Katti was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka’s development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour,” Modi tweeted. 

He also wrote a condolence letter to the departed leader’s wife, Sheela Katti, saying Katti was committed to the holistic development of Karnataka. “A remarkable legislator and an able administrator, his tireless efforts towards bringing about positive change in lives of the people of the state will always be remembered. Blessed with organisational skills, Katti always strived to strengthen the party in the state. His fine understanding of issues and reassuring presence will be immensely missed by karyakartas,” he wrote. 

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot tweeted that he was deeply pained, and prayed to the Almighty to give strength to his family members and others. CM Bommai said the State had lost a leader and loyal janasevak. Bommai recalled his association with Katti, who he said had played an important role in the cooperation sector, sugar industry and society.

“He used to give advice on power supply and irrigation. He had friends in both the ruling and opposition parties. We have lost a strong voice from North Karnataka,” he said. Ministers in Bommai’s cabinet and Opposition party leaders too paid condolences.

