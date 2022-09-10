Karnataka among top 5 states with high suicide rates

Home States Karnataka

Across India, there has been a gradual increase in the number of suicide cases from 1.29 lakh in 2017 to 1.64 lakh cases in 2021.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has figured in the top five states that have reported the highest number of suicide cases in the country, according to the ‘Suicides In India 2021’ report. In 2021, the state witnessed 13,056 cases of suicide for reasons ranging from family issues, unemployment, career problems, drug abuse, love affairs/marriage etc. Across India, there has been a gradual increase in the number of suicide cases from 1.29 lakh in 2017 to 1.64 lakh cases in 2021.

On the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day, celebrated on September 10 every year, Dr Shivaram Varambally from Department of Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) highlighted mental health aspects leading to increasing number of suicides. He explained that causes of suicidal attempts in rural and urban settings were different.

Prevention of suicide requires both addressing mental health and social changes. Though the awareness has increased over the years, it is important to continue increasing awareness, and normalise the phenomenon and stigma attached with it, Dr Varambally added.

Nimesh George, a psychologist from Bengaluru, said the issue was due to lack of resources in the professional field and lack of support from family in times of need. Due to the stigma attached to it, even when the message is conveyed by a mentally-ill person to their family, appropriate help is not available. In semi-urban or rural areas, it is much less and often ignored, he added.

George also said that more number of suicides are seen in urban areas than rural regions due to incorrect diagnosis as seen in the post-mortem reports. Incorrect information is often provided to the authorities. When compared, the resources are not enough in urban areas and are much lesser in rural areas, George explained.

