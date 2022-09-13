Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly to discuss Bengaluru floods for two days

On Monday, Opposition Congress members demanded at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that the government allow the discussion on floods.

Published: 13th September 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

The 12-day monsoon session of the Legislature commenced on Monday and is expected to be a stormy one | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Both Houses of the Legislature, which are in session from Monday, will discuss floods and related woes across the state, especially in Bengaluru, for two to three days from Tuesday and in the end, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will give the government’s reply on Thursday.

On Monday, Opposition Congress members demanded at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that the government allow the discussion on floods. The government agreed for two days of discussion with a possible extension of one more day if more legislators want to present their views.

While Congress has slammed the government for its failure to prevent flooding in Bengaluru by clearing encroachments on stormwater drains, BJP has hit back saying it was during the Siddaramaiah government that constructions on storm water drains were allowed.

During the session, the government is proposing to table 15 bills, while opposition members said that not more than two pieces of legislation should be tabled and enough time should be allotted for proper discussions. The Karnataka Land Revenue Act, establishment of Bengaluru transport authority, amendment to the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Bill are among the bills that are likely to be moved.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, are gearing up to attack the state government on irregularities in police sub-inspector recruitment, 40 per cent commission as alleged by the Contractors’ Association and failure to give succour to people in flood-affected areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru floods Karnataka Karnataka Assembly
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp