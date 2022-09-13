Karnataka Assembly to discuss Bengaluru floods for two days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Both Houses of the Legislature, which are in session from Monday, will discuss floods and related woes across the state, especially in Bengaluru, for two to three days from Tuesday and in the end, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will give the government’s reply on Thursday.

On Monday, Opposition Congress members demanded at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that the government allow the discussion on floods. The government agreed for two days of discussion with a possible extension of one more day if more legislators want to present their views.

While Congress has slammed the government for its failure to prevent flooding in Bengaluru by clearing encroachments on stormwater drains, BJP has hit back saying it was during the Siddaramaiah government that constructions on storm water drains were allowed.

During the session, the government is proposing to table 15 bills, while opposition members said that not more than two pieces of legislation should be tabled and enough time should be allotted for proper discussions. The Karnataka Land Revenue Act, establishment of Bengaluru transport authority, amendment to the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Bill are among the bills that are likely to be moved.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, are gearing up to attack the state government on irregularities in police sub-inspector recruitment, 40 per cent commission as alleged by the Contractors’ Association and failure to give succour to people in flood-affected areas.

