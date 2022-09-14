Home States Karnataka

BJP, Congress spar over Siddaramaiah's boat ride during Bengaluru floods

The Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a banter regarding Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s recent visit to a flooded locality in Bengaluru’s IT corridor by a boat.

Published: 14th September 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a banter regarding Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s recent visit to a flooded locality in Bengaluru’s IT corridor by a boat. It all began when Siddaramaiah initiated a debate on the recent rains and floods in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru. The former Chief Minister said he had to take a boat to reach the flooded villas of Epsilon Layout in Mahadevapura.

In a lighter vein, CM Basavaraj Bommai said the boat ride was in just 1.5 ft water. “I walked on the surface where water has been stagnant for 3 feet. Someone might have misguided Siddaramaiah. We had kept boats for the public. It is absolutely fine if Siddaramiah uses it,” he said.  

Adding to this, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said as Siddaramiah was wearing a ‘panche’ (dhoti), he preferred to take a boat. Irked by this, Congress members said when people are suffering due to floods, the ruling party members are mocking. “I did not use my personal boat. It was an NDRF boat. There was water for 5 ft and I took a boat ride for 500 m,” Siddaramiah said. Intervening, BJP MLA for Mahadevapura Arvind Limbavali said Bommai had inspected the floods in the same locality on foot. “Maybe Siddaramiah is aging and had to take a boat... Bommai is young and it was easy for him to walk,” he quipped.

Further, Bommai said he had seen visuals of Siddaramaiah on the boat and NDRF personnel pushing it.
Earlier, Siddaramaiah took the government to task for not looking into the recommendations made by the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute which spoke about climate change and changing rainfall pattern.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Congress BJP Bengaluru floods Bengaluru
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp