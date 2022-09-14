Depositors will get better protection, Bill seeks to empower special courts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP government on Tuesday tabled a clutch of bills which were promulgated as ordinances in May, and will be replaced with legislations. The Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was tabled to amend the 2004 Act (Karnataka Act 30 of 2005) to replace an ordinance. The bill seeks to empower special courts to try the accused, who may be charged under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, at the same trial.

As the matter was urgent and both Houses of legislature were not in session, the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 (May 4, 2022) was promulgated. Now, the Bill seeks to replace the ordinance. Any offence under the Act is cognizable and non-bailable, if multiple FIRs are registered either in one police station or various police stations, for fraud.

More time to apply for regularisation

A bill to extend time for application by a year, from the date of it becoming an Act, for regularisation of unauthorised cultivation of government lands, was also tabled. A provision was made to allow applications from March 17, 2018, to March 16, 2019, for those lands which were being cultivated prior to January 1, 2005, but applications were not received from March 2019 due to the model code of conduct which was in place for General Elections.

Exemption for plan sanction

The Karnataka Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2002, was tabled to remove technical difficulties in obtaining building plan sanction in areas which do not fall under the jurisdiction of local planning authorities. The Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 22 of 1964) needs to be amended to exempt taking approval for building plans in rural areas, from the Department of Town and Country Planning.

BILL FOR E-PAYMENTS IN SILK COCOON MARKETS

A Bill to amend the Karnataka Silkworm Seed, Cocoon and Silk Yarn (Regulation of Production, Supply, Distribution and Sale) Act, 1959 (Karnataka Act 5 of 1960) was introduced to provide for sale or purchase of cocoons by open auction or e-auction, and to pay the price in cash, through ECS, RTGS or NEFT.

