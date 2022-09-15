Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to privatise BMTC, KSRTC operations

The state government is all set to privatise operations of state-owned road transport corporations including BMTC and KSRTC.

Published: 15th September 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC bus
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is all set to privatise operations of state-owned road transport corporations including BMTC and KSRTC. The government which has initiated the process of shifting to electric buses is aiming to convert the entire fleet into electric buses by 2030, Transport Minister B Sriramulu said. He said buses will run on contract basis for a period of 12 years under Gross Cost Contract system as per which the vehicles will be owned and maintained by the bidder besides appointing its own in-house drivers. 

‘E-buses will help state govt cut costs’

Replying to Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, who asked for details on electric BMTC buses, Sriramulu said,  under Smart City scheme, 90 electric buses have been taken on contract basis. Under Union government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles -2 (FAME-2) scheme, 300 buses will be taken on contract, of which 75 buses are already plying on Bengaluru roads.

This apart, an order has been placed for 921 electric buses under Convergence Energy Services Limited. With diesel cost increasing, switching to electric buses will help us save cost and it is eco-friendly too,” he said. He said presently 35,000 buses are plying under BMTC, KSRTC, NERTC and NWRTC. He said the bidder will have to maintain the buses. The bus depots and bus stations will be managed by the corporations concerned. In his written reply, Sriramulu said the operating cost of diesel buses is around Rs 68.53 per km, while electric buses costs Rs 54 to Rs 64 per km.  

A Transport Department official told TNIE that there is no plan to purchase electric buses. “All our SRTCs will be going for electric buses. We cannot procure or buy but will prefer to go for contract,” the official said. Sources from the department also said that the move might affect drivers and conductors in the coming days if agencies start plying buses on contract.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka KSRTC BMTC
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp